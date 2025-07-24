Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) CFO Charles Daniel Hobbs Acquires 5,400 Shares

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) CFO Charles Daniel Hobbs acquired 5,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $188,940.50. This represents a 112.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,203,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. Simmons First National Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $214.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $217.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Simmons First National's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Simmons First National's payout ratio is 66.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the bank's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 813.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the bank's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.75.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

