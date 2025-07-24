Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Russell William Teubner Buys 4,050 Shares

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) Director Russell William Teubner purchased 4,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,576 shares in the company, valued at $473,156. The trade was a 18.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Simmons First National alerts: Sign Up

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 4,203,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simmons First National Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $214.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Simmons First National's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Simmons First National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.93%.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank's stock valued at $329,742,000 after purchasing an additional 630,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,616,599 shares of the bank's stock worth $168,938,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 119.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,483,147 shares of the bank's stock worth $71,509,000 after buying an additional 1,899,407 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 140.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,806 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 887,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Simmons First National from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Simmons First National from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SFNC

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Simmons First National, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Simmons First National wasn't on the list.

While Simmons First National currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here