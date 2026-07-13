Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.0667.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $215.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $199.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Simon Property Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $223.34 per share, with a total value of $57,175.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,713.44. This represents a 1.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $223.38 per share, with a total value of $88,681.86. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,253,588.76. This represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 316.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 80.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $218.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $211.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.97. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $159.33 and a twelve month high of $229.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.54%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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