Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Director Acquires 220 Shares

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) Director Stefan Selig bought 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $223.27 per share, with a total value of $49,119.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 33,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,549,205.24. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5%

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.33 and a 1 year high of $228.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.10 and a 200 day moving average of $196.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. Simon Property Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore set a $208.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $211.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 195.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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