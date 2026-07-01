Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Director Buys $54,276.48 in Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $223.36 per share, with a total value of $54,276.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,525.12. The trade was a 1.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,284. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.10 and a 200-day moving average of $196.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $159.33 and a one year high of $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $211.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 634.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,383,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,111,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,573,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,503,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,586,089,000 after purchasing an additional 491,519 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $207,158,000 after purchasing an additional 486,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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