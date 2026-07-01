Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Director Gary Rodkin Acquires 256 Shares of Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) Director Gary Rodkin bought 256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $223.34 per share, with a total value of $57,175.04. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,713.44. This trade represents a 1.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Simon Property Group alerts: Sign Up

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $222.44. 1,297,539 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.33 and a 12 month high of $228.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 111,276 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. DV Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,912 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Simon Property Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Simon Property Group wasn't on the list.

While Simon Property Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here