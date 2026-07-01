Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Director Purchases $113,477.04 in Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) Director Reuben Leibowitz acquired 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $223.38 per share, with a total value of $113,477.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,463,933.86. The trade was a 0.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,297,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $159.33 and a one year high of $228.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $211.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 195.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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