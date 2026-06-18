Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $332.8410 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Simply Good Foods had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $326.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 111,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,332.54. This trade represents a 9.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $991,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 172,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,141,661.06. The trade was a 86.16% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 43,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 792.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 242,180 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 215,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMPL

About Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

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