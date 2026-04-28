Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stephens reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th.

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Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,837 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Simpson Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Simpson Manufacturing this week:

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.62. The stock had a trading volume of 130,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,595. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $149.79 and a 1 year high of $211.98.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $587.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.08 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

Further Reading

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