Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Shares of Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session's volume of 7,170 shares.The stock last traded at $14.28 and had previously closed at $13.9890.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMSMY. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sims Metal Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMSMY

Sims Metal Management Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world's leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company's core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

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