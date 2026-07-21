Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $18.25. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 504,876 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Simulations Plus from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair lowered Simulations Plus from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.1%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.39 million, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.90 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $77,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,202,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,047,295.64. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company's stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc NASDAQ: SLP specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company's flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.

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