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Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Sirius Real Estate logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.35 and traded as low as GBX 95.40. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 100.50, with a volume of 3,128,544 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 110 price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 120 target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 134 price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 123.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sirius Real Estate Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.35.

Insider Transactions at Sirius Real Estate

In related news, insider Chris Bowman bought 736,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 per share, with a total value of £714,418.58. Insiders own 4.41% of the company's stock.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company's core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company's own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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