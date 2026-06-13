SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $182.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

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SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:SITE opened at $106.30 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 562 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $63,236.24. Following the sale, the director owned 11,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,267,762.84. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,338 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 72.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,928 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

Further Reading

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