SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $90.09 and last traded at $95.3490, with a volume of 155286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.47.

The industrial products company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.24%.SiteOne Landscape Supply's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Get SITE alerts: Sign Up

Key SiteOne Landscape Supply News

Here are the key news stories impacting SiteOne Landscape Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird maintained an “outperform” rating and said the stock could have substantial upside, although it lowered its price target to $155 from $160. The target remains well above the recent share price, providing a potential valuation-supportive signal. Benzinga report

Robert W. Baird maintained an rating and said the stock could have substantial upside, although it lowered its price target to $155 from $160. The target remains well above the recent share price, providing a potential valuation-supportive signal. Neutral Sentiment: SiteOne reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.53 billion , broadly in line with expectations of $1.54 billion. The results keep attention on demand trends across the landscaping, irrigation and outdoor-living markets. SiteOne Landscape Supply Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

SiteOne reported second-quarter revenue of approximately , broadly in line with expectations of $1.54 billion. The results keep attention on demand trends across the landscaping, irrigation and outdoor-living markets. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings per share came in at $3.14 , missing the analyst consensus of $3.35 by $0.21. The earnings shortfall is the clearest near-term pressure on SITE because it suggests profitability was weaker than expected despite revenue being close to forecasts. SiteOne Landscape Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Adjusted earnings per share came in at , missing the analyst consensus of $3.35 by $0.21. The earnings shortfall is the clearest near-term pressure on SITE because it suggests profitability was weaker than expected despite revenue being close to forecasts. Negative Sentiment: The company’s reported net margin was only 3.24%, underscoring the potential impact of costs and operating leverage on earnings. Analysts’ estimates for full-year EPS remain around $4.02, so investors will look for any outlook changes or evidence that margins can improve. SiteOne misses Q2 revenue estimates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $148.00 to $129.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $157.00 to $153.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $156.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SITE

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $64,818.19. Following the sale, the director owned 11,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,872.77. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 219.0% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,521.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 9.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.54.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SiteOne Landscape Supply, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SiteOne Landscape Supply wasn't on the list.

While SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here