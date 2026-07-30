SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Truist Financial

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.28% from the company's previous close.

SITE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $135.27.

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SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.55. 479,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,555. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.26. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.22%. SiteOne Landscape Supply's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 563 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $64,818.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,361,872.77. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 72.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,521.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Key Headlines Impacting SiteOne Landscape Supply

Here are the key news stories impacting SiteOne Landscape Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: SiteOne reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.53 billion, up 4.7% year over year, while earnings per share increased to $3.14 from $2.86 a year earlier. KeyCorp maintained an Overweight rating and still sees substantial potential upside, despite lowering its price target to $135 from $145. Benzinga

SiteOne reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.53 billion, up 4.7% year over year, while earnings per share increased to $3.14 from $2.86 a year earlier. KeyCorp maintained an rating and still sees substantial potential upside, despite lowering its price target to $135 from $145. Neutral Sentiment: Management expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $425 million to $455 million. However, the company cited the impact of a 53rd week in the calendar, which may complicate year-over-year comparisons and limit reported profitability growth. SiteOne EBITDA Outlook

Management expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $425 million to $455 million. However, the company cited the impact of a 53rd week in the calendar, which may complicate year-over-year comparisons and limit reported profitability growth. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS of $3.14 missed the $3.36 consensus estimate by $0.22, and revenue of $1.53 billion was below the $1.54 billion forecast. The earnings shortfall triggered the market’s negative reaction. Zacks Earnings Report

Second-quarter EPS of $3.14 missed the $3.36 consensus estimate by $0.22, and revenue of $1.53 billion was below the $1.54 billion forecast. The earnings shortfall triggered the market’s negative reaction. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut their forecasts following the results. Robert W. Baird lowered its expectations, while KeyCorp reduced its price target even though it retained a positive rating. The stock subsequently reached a new 52-week low, underscoring investor concern about near-term operating performance. SiteOne New 52-Week Low

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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