SiTime (SITM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $146.46 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.30. SiTime had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $113.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business's revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SiTime Trading Down 6.0%

NASDAQ SITM opened at $491.10 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $659.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.24 and a beta of 2.91. SiTime has a 12-month low of $186.49 and a 12-month high of $901.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SITM. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SiTime from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $450.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on SiTime from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiTime from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $661.88.

Read Our Latest Report on SITM

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $21,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 402,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,483,874.74. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Christine Heckart sold 1,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 790 shares in the company, valued at $553,000. This trade represents a 62.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 69,709 shares of company stock worth $50,230,546 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 698,539 shares of the company's stock worth $246,717,000 after buying an additional 218,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SiTime by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,808,000 after buying an additional 213,242 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $59,452,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,741 shares of the company's stock worth $162,027,000 after acquiring an additional 144,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,281 shares of the company's stock worth $156,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company's stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime's products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company's timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

Further Reading

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