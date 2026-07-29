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SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.64 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
SK hynix logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SK hynix reported quarterly EPS of $8.76, beating analysts’ $5.12 consensus estimate by $3.64. However, revenue and operating profit reportedly fell short of forecasts, raising concerns about valuation.
  • Results were driven by strong demand for high-bandwidth memory used in AI data centers, with operating profit up 557% year over year and revenue up 257%; management expects continued pricing and bit-growth support.
  • Shares fell to $126.95, while analysts maintained a bullish outlook with a consensus “Buy” rating and a $330 price target. Investors remain focused on semiconductor weakness, rising Chinese competition and AI-infrastructure financing risks.
  • Interested in SK hynix? Here are five stocks we like better.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64, Zacks reports.

SK hynix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKHY traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.95. 37,052,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,127,344. SK hynix has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $194.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKHY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Singular Research upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SK hynix currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKHY

Trending Headlines about SK hynix

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter operating profit surged 557% year over year to a record level, while net profit increased roughly 13-fold. Revenue rose 257% year over year and 51% sequentially, reflecting strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in AI data centers. SK Hynix Q2 profit jumps 557% on AI chip demand, misses forecasts
  • Positive Sentiment: Profitability was exceptionally strong, with an 83% gross margin and 76% operating margin. Management reportedly expects continued bit-growth and pricing support in the third quarter, while long-term agreements could make results less cyclical and volatile. SK hynix: Explosive 500%+ Growth
  • Positive Sentiment: Some analysts argue the market is underappreciating the quality of SK hynix’s results, particularly its structural HBM advantage and the possibility that AI demand is making the business less dependent on traditional memory cycles. SK hynix: The Market Missed The Best Part Of Q2
  • Neutral Sentiment: Tradr launched leveraged ETFs offering twice the daily long or inverse exposure to SKHY. The products may increase trading activity and volatility but do not change the company’s fundamentals. Tradr Launches Two Leveraged ETFs on SK hynix
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite an EPS beat of $8.76 versus a $5.12 consensus estimate, second-quarter revenue of approximately $54.6 billion missed the $57.7 billion forecast, and operating profit also fell short of expectations. The misses raised concerns that the stock’s valuation already reflected much of the AI-memory boom. SK Hynix misses revenue and profit estimates despite record margins
  • Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor weakness is amplifying the reaction. Investors are worried about China’s rapidly advancing memory-chip industry, including CXMT, and about financing risks surrounding massive AI-infrastructure spending. These concerns have pressured SK hynix and other memory stocks across global markets. Asian Chip Stocks Drop As SK Hynix Earnings Disappoint

About SK hynix

(Get Free Report)

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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