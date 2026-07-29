SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.64 EPS

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64, Zacks reports.

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SK hynix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKHY traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.95. 37,052,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,127,344. SK hynix has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $194.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKHY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Singular Research upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SK hynix currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKHY

Trending Headlines about SK hynix

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About SK hynix

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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