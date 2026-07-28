SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Stock Price Down 9% - Time to Sell?

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $128.29 and last traded at $130.17. 44,640,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 49,600,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.02.
Key SK hynix News
Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Siebert Financial CEO John Gebbia said U.S. investors may still be underexposed to South Korean equities, identifying SK hynix as one of several potential beneficiaries of the region’s technology growth. EXCLUSIVE: SK Hynix Isn't the Only Opportunity. Siebert CEO Sees More South Korean Winners Ahead
- Neutral Sentiment: Tradr launched two Cboe-listed leveraged ETFs offering 2x long and -2x short daily exposure to SK hynix. The products could increase trading liquidity and visibility, but may also amplify short-term volatility. Tradr Launches Two Leveraged ETFs on SK hynix
- Neutral Sentiment: Options markets are pricing a potentially large move around SK hynix’s upcoming earnings, signaling elevated uncertainty rather than a clear directional outlook. SK hynix earnings setup: Options market prices in double-digit move
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are questioning whether AI infrastructure spending can continue at its recent pace, including concerns about financing risks linked to major AI investments and Nvidia-related funding. That has triggered broad selling across memory-chip stocks. Samsung, SK Hynix slide amid Nvidia financing worries, China competition
- Negative Sentiment: China’s accelerating semiconductor ambitions are intensifying competitive concerns. ChangXin Technology Group’s strong market debut and reports of domestically produced DUV lithography equipment have raised fears that Chinese memory manufacturers are narrowing the technology gap. Why are Micron, Sandisk, and SK Hynix stocks falling today?
- Negative Sentiment: The selloff has spread across Korea’s chip sector, with reports estimating roughly $1 trillion wiped from the country’s four largest chipmakers over several declines. This reflects a broad de-risking of AI and semiconductor exposure, not a company-specific issue alone. Is the AI Chip Trade Actually Cracking?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on SKHY. Singular Research raised SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on SKHY
SK hynix Stock Down 9.0%
SK hynix Company Profile
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SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.
The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.
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