SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Stock Price Down 9% - Time to Sell?

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $128.29 and last traded at $130.17. 44,640,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 49,600,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.02.

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Key SK hynix News

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SKHY. Singular Research raised SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SKHY

SK hynix Stock Down 9.0%

SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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