Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th.

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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 4.4%

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $45.96 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The business's 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm had revenue of $475.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $34,299.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $211,819.50. This trade represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski acquired 2,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $752,516.70. This trade represents a 14.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company's stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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