Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Director Acquires $94,200.00 in Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Kuczinski bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.10 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $752,516.70. The trade was a 14.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.00. 407,917 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,817. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The business's fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $475.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,555,033 shares of the company's stock worth $130,588,000 after acquiring an additional 102,191 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,416,753 shares of the company's stock worth $123,521,000 after acquiring an additional 803,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,648 shares of the company's stock worth $74,194,000 after acquiring an additional 70,255 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,372,788 shares of the company's stock worth $65,290,000 after acquiring an additional 224,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,183,920 shares of the company's stock worth $60,511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKWD. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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