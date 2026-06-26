Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.33 and last traded at $59.2220, with a volume of 730018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Texas Capital upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 6.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $475.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 8,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $430,934.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,315.96. This represents a 44.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $34,299.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $211,819.50. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,087 shares of the company's stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 632.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,303 shares of the company's stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 504,858 shares of the company's stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company's stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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