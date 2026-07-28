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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is expected to report Q2 2026 results after Tuesday’s market close, with analysts forecasting $1.18 in earnings per share and $706.6 million in revenue. The earnings call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The insurer’s prior quarter exceeded earnings expectations, reporting $1.25 per share versus the $1.13 consensus, while revenue rose 9.9% year over year. Analysts expect full-year EPS of $5 and next-year EPS of $6.
  • SKWD shares recently traded at $61.45, near their 52-week high, and analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $67.67.
  • Interested in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to announce earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $706.5890 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $475.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.12 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 1.6%

SKWD opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKWD

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $752,516.70. The trade was a 14.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $34,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,819.50. This trade represents a 13.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 558.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 995 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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