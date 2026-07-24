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SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
SkyWater Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • SkyWater Technology has an average analyst rating of “Hold” from eight brokerages, with one sell, six hold, and one buy rating. The consensus 12-month price target is $32.00.
  • Insider activity showed CFO Steve Manko sold 75,000 shares on May 11 for about $2.63 million, cutting his ownership by 43.71%. The trade was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan.
  • The stock recently traded around $30.72, near its analyst price target, after a quarter in which SkyWater reported EPS of -$0.25 on revenue of $160.69 million. The company remains highly volatile, with a beta of 3.34 and a 52-week range of $8.49 to $39.93.
  • Five stocks we like better than SkyWater Technology.

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised SkyWater Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

View Our Latest Report on SKYT

Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology

In other SkyWater Technology news, CFO Steve Manko sold 75,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $2,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 96,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,387,570.36. The trade was a 43.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 22.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 3,396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 753,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,673 shares of the company's stock worth $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 693,470 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $6,745,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,056 shares of the company's stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 229,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,365,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 3.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology Solutions, Inc is a U.S.-based specialty semiconductor foundry headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. The company focuses on the development and manufacture of high-reliability integrated circuits using advanced processes on 200-millimeter wafers.

SkyWater's service offerings span analog/mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and advanced packaging technologies. Its turnkey model includes multi-project wafer (MPW) runs, volume production, design enablement support and assembly and test services, enabling customers to take concepts from prototype to market.

Serving aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, medical and communications sectors, SkyWater supports applications that demand rigorous performance, quality and traceability.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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