SkyWest Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

SkyWest NASDAQ: SKYW reported first-quarter 2026 GAAP net income of $102 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, citing higher production and fleet utilization despite what CEO Russell “Chip” Childs described as a seasonally challenging winter period and two storms in March that affected several hubs.

During the call, management highlighted fleet initiatives with major partners, including the planned launch of a new “CRJ-450” product for United this fall and continued growth in Embraer E175 deliveries. Executives also reiterated expectations that 2026 will be more profitable than 2025, while noting fuel-related headwinds and slightly lower summer block-hour production than previously modeled.

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Quarterly results and revenue mix

Chief Financial Officer Robert Simmons said pre-tax income was $108 million and the weighted average share count was 40.7 million. He noted the quarter benefited from an unusually low effective tax rate of 6%, which added about $0.29 to GAAP EPS due to a “discrete benefit in the quarter” versus the year-ago period.

Total revenue was $1.01 billion, down slightly from $1.02 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 and up 7% from $948 million in the first quarter of 2025. Simmons broke revenue into three primary categories:

Contract revenue: $810 million (up from $803 million in Q4 2025 and $785 million in Q1 2025)

$810 million (up from $803 million in Q4 2025 and $785 million in Q1 2025) Prorate and charter revenue: $168 million (up $1 million sequentially and up $37 million year over year)

$168 million (up $1 million sequentially and up $37 million year over year) Leasing and other revenue: $35 million (down from $54 million in Q4 2025, which included “discrete maintenance services provided to third parties” that did not repeat in Q1)

Simmons also said the quarter included recognition of $24 million of previously deferred revenue, compared with $5 million recognized in Q4 2025 and $13 million in Q1 2025. As of quarter end, SkyWest had $241 million of cumulative deferred revenue to be recognized in future periods.

Balance sheet, cash deployment, and buybacks

SkyWest ended the quarter with $627 million in cash, down from $707 million the prior quarter and $751 million a year earlier. Simmons attributed changes in cash to several items, including repaying $116 million in debt, issuing $118 million of new debt, and $102 million of capital expenditures that included the purchase of one E175.

The company also repurchased 783,000 shares for $75 million during the quarter. Simmons said $138 million remained under the current share repurchase authorization as of March 31, and he characterized the Q1 buyback as an “opportunistic” use of capital given market volatility.

Management emphasized deleveraging progress. Childs said SkyWest now has “$1 billion less debt than we did at the end of 2022,” and Simmons added that debt net of cash and leverage ratios were “at their lowest point in over a decade,” despite debt-financing 15 E175s during the period.

Fleet strategy: CRJ-450 launch, CRJ-550 conversions, and E175 growth

Childs and Chief Commercial Officer Wade Steel emphasized SkyWest’s fleet flexibility across its dual-class CRJ and E175 aircraft. Steel said United will launch the CRJ-450—a “reimagined CRJ-200 featuring 41 seats”—with service expected to begin this fall. Steel detailed the configuration as 7 first-class seats and 34 economy seats (including Economy Plus) and said SkyWest plans to add Starlink connectivity onboard.

Steel said SkyWest is committed to retrofitting 40 CRJ-200s covered under a previously announced United extension into CRJ-450s, and that the company also plans to retrofit its prorate fleet, with an anticipated total CRJ-450 fleet of “approximately 100 aircraft.” In response to analyst questions, Steel said the conversion “will be a couple of weeks,” and that economics are “included in the rates” with the partner.

On the CRJ-550 program, Steel reiterated SkyWest’s multi-year agreement to operate 50 CRJ-550s with United. As of March 31, 29 were in service, and SkyWest expects the remaining 21 to enter service this year. Steel also noted SkyWest acquired five E170s and reached an agreement with United to operate them as the company accelerates CRJ-700-to-CRJ-550 conversions.

For the E175 fleet, Steel said SkyWest secured multi-year extensions last quarter for 40 E175s with United and 13 with Delta, leaving “no contract expirations on E175s until the second half of 2028.” During the quarter, SkyWest took delivery of a new E175 for Alaska and ended the quarter with 68 E175s on firm order with Embraer, including 16 allocated to Delta and 8 to United. Steel said 44 of the 68 remain unassigned, providing flexibility, and that delivery slots are secured from 2027 to 2032 with the ability to defer or terminate if partners are not secured.

2026 outlook: production, fuel exposure, and EPS framing

Simmons said SkyWest still expects 2026 capital expenditures to be “about flat” with 2025, and the company expects to take delivery of nine new E175s during 2026. He added that SkyWest now expects block-hour production “slightly lower this summer than we modeled last quarter,” with schedules being refined alongside airline partners.

For earnings, Simmons said the company anticipates 2026 GAAP EPS “in the $11 area,” slightly below prior commentary, primarily due to elevated fuel costs affecting the prorate business. He emphasized SkyWest’s fuel exposure is limited because fuel costs apply to only about 10% of flying—approximately 40 million gallons needed in the prorate business over the remainder of the year—and said the company expects some pricing offsets in prorate as fuel rises.

Simmons provided directional quarterly framing for the remainder of 2026, citing multiple variables such as seasonality, fuel, and production. He said Q2 GAAP EPS “could be up slightly” from Q1, Q3 could be higher than Q2 as the seasonally strongest quarter, and Q4 could be down modestly from Q3.

On taxes, Simmons said the company expects a full-year 2026 effective tax rate of approximately 23% to 24%, but about 27% to 28% for the remaining quarters after the unusually low Q1 rate.

In Q&A, Steel said the reduced production outlook was not tied to prorate, noting demand and pricing remain strong and that SkyWest has not cut prorate flying. He cited some impact in Chicago and “cleanups with utilization” in other capacity purchase agreements (CPAs) as contributors to the change.

Childs also addressed topics including Essential Air Service (EAS) and industry consolidation. On EAS, Simmons said SkyWest currently serves “about 40 different communities.” Childs said SkyWest views itself as a strong steward of the program and expressed confidence in its future. On consolidation, Childs said SkyWest has “no interest in acquiring anybody” and prefers organic growth, while noting that if partners consolidate, SkyWest’s priorities would be supporting partners using its balance sheet strength and fleet flexibility.

Closing the call, Childs thanked the company’s “15,000 professionals” and said management believes SkyWest has built a model with “stability and flexibility” to respond to changing industry conditions.

About SkyWest NASDAQ: SKYW

SkyWest, Inc NASDAQ: SKYW is a regional airline holding company that provides air transportation services through its primary subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines. The company operates flights under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By specializing in regional connectivity, SkyWest links smaller communities to larger hubs using a fleet of regional jets and turboprop aircraft.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest oversees all aspects of its airline operations, including flight scheduling, crew training and aircraft maintenance.

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