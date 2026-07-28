Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.270-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.47.

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Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.0%

SWKS traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.68. 7,890,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.50. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.29). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,686,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $297,183,000 after buying an additional 305,126 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 210,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 174,904 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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