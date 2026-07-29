SM Energy (SM) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $2.0172 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.45%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.8%

SM Energy stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. SM Energy has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.73.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. SM Energy's payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SM. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital upgraded SM Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SM Energy

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $834,310.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,241,456.72. This trade represents a 27.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,417 shares of the energy company's stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in SM Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 101,932 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company's stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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