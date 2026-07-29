Small Cap Consu Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for BWMX

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Small Cap Consu boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a research report issued on Friday, July 24th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's FY2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWMX opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a return on equity of 77.89% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $237.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 88,706.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.3252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.11%.

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

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