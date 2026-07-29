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Small Cap Consu Expects Reduced Earnings for JAKKS Pacific

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
JAKKS Pacific logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Small Cap Consu lowered its Q3 2026 EPS forecast for JAKKS Pacific to $2.31 from $2.37, while the full-year consensus estimate stands at $1.64 per share.
  • JAKKS Pacific’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with an adjusted loss of $0.17 per share versus the projected $0.44 loss and revenue of $106.68 million against a $103.80 million consensus estimate.
  • The stock was trading near its one-year high at $26.63, and the company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, representing a 3.8% yield; analysts collectively maintain a “Hold” rating.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK - Free Report) - Research analysts at Small Cap Consu dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific's current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.27. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 2.77%.The business had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JAKK. Wall Street Zen raised JAKKS Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on JAKK

JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $304.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.44. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. JAKKS Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 71.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,962 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,011 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc NASDAQ: JAKK is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company's Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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