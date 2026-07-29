Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and traded as low as $4.12. Smart Sand shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 552,862 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Smart Sand from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Smart Sand

Smart Sand Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $177.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter.

Smart Sand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Sand

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc NASDAQ: SND is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company's primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand's operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

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