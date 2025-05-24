SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Declares $0.11 Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1103 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.91.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

