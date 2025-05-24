Free Trial
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2025
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust logo with Finance background

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1103 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.91.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

