SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

SmartFinancial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

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SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $816.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.70. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

View Our Latest Report on SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, operating through its primary subsidiary, SmartBank. Incorporated in 2006, the company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses and public entities across its regional footprint. SmartFinancial's network of branch offices and digital platforms combines community-banking relationships with modern technology to serve its customers' evolving needs.

Through SmartBank, the company offers a broad range of deposit products, including checking, savings and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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