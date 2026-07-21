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SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
SmartFinancial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • SmartFinancial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on August 17 to shareholders of record on July 31. The ex-dividend date is also July 31, and the dividend yield is about 0.8%.
  • The company has raised its dividend annually for the last three consecutive years, though the average increase over the past three years has been modest at about 0.1% per year.
  • Analyst sentiment on SMBK is generally positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $47.50. Recent ratings included strong-buy and buy calls, alongside some hold ratings.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

SmartFinancial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $816.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.70. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

View Our Latest Report on SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, operating through its primary subsidiary, SmartBank. Incorporated in 2006, the company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses and public entities across its regional footprint. SmartFinancial's network of branch offices and digital platforms combines community-banking relationships with modern technology to serve its customers' evolving needs.

Through SmartBank, the company offers a broad range of deposit products, including checking, savings and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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