Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.3125.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMA shares. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

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Smartstop Self Storage REIT Price Performance

Smartstop Self Storage REIT stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.56 million. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartstop Self Storage REIT will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.1359 dividend. This is a boost from Smartstop Self Storage REIT's previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio is 1,053.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,913,679 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $182,972,000 after acquiring an additional 710,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,576,922 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $110,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,596,133 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $78,611,000 after purchasing an additional 528,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,414,451 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $43,763,000 after purchasing an additional 218,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,404 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 487,811 shares during the last quarter.

About Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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