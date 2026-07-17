Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Raymond James Financial

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartstop Self Storage REIT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.31.

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Smartstop Self Storage REIT Price Performance

Shares of SMA opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $39.77. The stock's fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. The business's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartstop Self Storage REIT will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Smartstop Self Storage REIT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Company Profile

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

Further Reading

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