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Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
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Key Points

  • Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus analyst rating of "Reduce" from 10 covered analysts, with two sell ratings, seven hold ratings, and one buy rating. The average 1-year price target is $13.90.
  • The stock was up 4.6% in Friday trading, opening at $15.31, which is above the reported average broker target price. The company has a market cap of $777.44 million and a 1-year range of $10.72 to $23.49.
  • In its latest quarterly results, Smith Douglas Homes beat earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $0.06 EPS versus $0.05 expected and revenue of $206.44 million versus $200.70 million estimated. Analysts expect the company to earn $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year.
  • Interested in Smith Douglas Homes? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Smith Douglas Homes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,312 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 14,490 shares of the company's stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 4.6%

Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $777.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.87. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Smith Douglas Homes had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.90%.The business had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

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Analyst Recommendations for Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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