Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Smith Douglas Homes had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.10%.The business had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.84 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Smith Douglas Homes' conference call:

Company reported Q1 results with 624 home closings , $206.4M revenue and $4.3M pre-tax income (net $0.06/share), and set a new record of 981 net new orders (up 28% YoY) with sequential monthly sales-pace improvement.

Company reported Q1 results with , $206.4M revenue and $4.3M pre-tax income (net $0.06/share), and set a new record of (up 28% YoY) with sequential monthly sales-pace improvement. Margins are under pressure—GAAP home-closing gross margin was 19.6% but included a 170bp benefit from accrual reversals, while incentives, forward-commitment costs and higher lot bases (about +300bps YoY) contributed to a 730bp drag and management guided Q2 gross margin to 17–17.5%.

Margins are under pressure—GAAP home-closing gross margin was 19.6% but included a 170bp benefit from accrual reversals, while incentives, forward-commitment costs and higher lot bases (about +300bps YoY) contributed to a 730bp drag and management guided Q2 gross margin to 17–17.5%. Balance sheet and capital actions looked conservative: $28M cash, $68.5M total debt, ~$195M available on the revolver, low leverage (debt-to-book 13.6% / net 8.5%), and ~ $10M of share repurchases at an average $13.28 per share.

Balance sheet and capital actions looked conservative: $28M cash, $68.5M total debt, ~$195M available on the revolver, low leverage (debt-to-book 13.6% / net 8.5%), and ~ $10M of share repurchases at an average $13.28 per share. Management emphasized its land‑light model and operational advantages—57‑day average build time, a push for presale-heavy backlog, and community count up 24% YoY to 108 as it ramps new markets (Dallas, Chattanooga, Greenville, Alabama Gulf Coast), outcomes of which carry execution risk and timing uncertainty.

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Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 2.0%

Smith Douglas Homes stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 37,078 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.29. Smith Douglas Homes has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Smith Douglas Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Smith Douglas Homes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smith Douglas Homes

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, Director George Ervin Perdue III acquired 20,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $249,081.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 60,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $744,592.68. This represents a 50.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $268,607.

Institutional Trading of Smith Douglas Homes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

Further Reading

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