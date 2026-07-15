Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 28.00% from the company's current price.

SW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Smurfit Westrock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.58.

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Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

SW stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. Smurfit Westrock has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 1.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Smurfit Westrock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SW. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 187.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company's stock.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

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