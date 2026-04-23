Smurfit Westrock (SW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Smurfit Westrock to post earnings of $0.4360 per share and revenue of $7.5853 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, analysts expect Smurfit Westrock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. Smurfit Westrock has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Smurfit Westrock's payout ratio is presently 136.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Smurfit Westrock news, CFO Ken Bowles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 151,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,773,271.44. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony P. J. Smurfit sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $2,061,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,660,119.40. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,652,132 shares of the company's stock worth $953,311,000 after purchasing an additional 845,218 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 81.9% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 18,400,418 shares of the company's stock worth $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,083,045 shares of the company's stock worth $429,235,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,077,875 shares of the company's stock worth $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 812,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 8,132.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,724,100 shares of the company's stock worth $221,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut Smurfit Westrock from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

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