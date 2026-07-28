Go Pro
→ Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Snap-On logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Snap-On shares reached a new 52-week high of $420.17, rising 2.3% and bringing the company’s market capitalization to approximately $21.57 billion.
  • Recent quarterly results slightly exceeded expectations, with EPS of $4.96 versus a $4.95 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.24 billion, up 4.7% year over year. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $418.20.
  • Snap-On offers a 2.3% dividend yield and authorized a $500 million share buyback, though insiders sold more than 37,500 shares worth approximately $14.2 million over the past 90 days.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $420.17 and last traded at $419.6530, with a volume of 44588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $407.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on Snap-On in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 target price on Snap-On in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $461.00 target price (up from $409.00) on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $418.20.

Get Our Latest Report on SNA

Snap-On Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.91.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 21.25%.Snap-On's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-On's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.77%.

Snap-On announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 4,251 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.92, for a total value of $1,632,043.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,704,220.88. The trade was a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.92, for a total transaction of $811,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,838,411.68. The trade was a 30.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 37,506 shares of company stock valued at $14,167,081 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-On

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 34,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,025,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $353,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-On in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,814,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,751,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,620 shares of the company's stock worth $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 144,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,244,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap‑On Incorporated NYSE: SNA is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company's product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Snap-On Right Now?

Before you consider Snap-On, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snap-On wasn't on the list.

While Snap-On currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The Pentagon is desperate
The Pentagon is desperate
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines