Snap-On (SNA) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Snap-On to announce earnings of $4.90 per share and revenue of $1.2186 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Snap-On had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Snap-On to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Snap-On Trading Down 1.8%

SNA stock opened at $401.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.96. Snap-On has a one year low of $310.23 and a one year high of $414.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-On's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Snap-On announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-On from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $387.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 1,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.27, for a total value of $504,429.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,813,784.66. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.92, for a total transaction of $811,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,411.68. This trade represents a 30.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,117 shares of company stock worth $14,003,922. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,272,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,945,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-On by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,011,914 shares of the company's stock worth $693,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap-On by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,967,608 shares of the company's stock worth $678,038,000 after acquiring an additional 51,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Snap-On by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,484,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap-On by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-On

Snap‑On Incorporated NYSE: SNA is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company's product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

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