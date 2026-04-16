Snap's (SNAP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Snap (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. Arete Research set a $7.30 target price on shares of Snap and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snap from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.17.

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Snap Stock Up 7.8%

SNAP opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 7.76%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $5,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 49,313,775 shares in the company, valued at $264,321,834. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 92,956 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $426,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,799,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,440,443.99. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,546,926 shares of company stock worth $13,250,655. Insiders own 22.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its stake in Snap by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 3,309 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 561.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

About Snap

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

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