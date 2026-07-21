SNDL (SNDL) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect SNDL to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $166.2630 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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SNDL Price Performance

SNDL stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $329.47 million, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. SNDL has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNDL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of SNDL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SNDL in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SNDL

Institutional Trading of SNDL

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SNDL in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SNDL during the second quarter worth $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SNDL in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SNDL by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 21,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SNDL in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc, formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc, is a Canada-based consumer packaged goods company focused on the production, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, SNDL operates multiple cultivation and processing facilities across Canada, including indoor and hybrid greenhouses in British Columbia and Ontario. The company serves both adult-use and medical cannabis markets, supplying provincial distributors as well as operating through its own wholesale and retail networks.

The company's product portfolio spans dried flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, cannabis oils, edibles and infused beverages under a variety of in-house brands.

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