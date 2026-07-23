Snehal Shah Sells 113,801 Shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) insider Snehal Shah sold 113,801 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330, for a total transaction of £375,543.30.

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XPS Pensions Group Stock Down 0.7%

LON XPS traded down GBX 2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 327.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,974,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,784. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 275 and a 52 week high of GBX 392. The company has a market capitalization of £669.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 315.33.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 13 EPS for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of £262.96 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 469 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 485 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 465 to GBX 430 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 460 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 450.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPS

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 83 with assets over £1bn.

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