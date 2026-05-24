Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the forty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.1892.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $8,818,714.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,297,044.84. This trade represents a 62.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total transaction of $592,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 273,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,763,754.40. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,963 shares of company stock worth $71,996,216. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $171.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.16. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.08. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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