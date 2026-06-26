Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) CAO Emily Ho Sells 1,860 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 1,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total value of $431,985.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,976.75. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock traded up $21.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.29. 25,587,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,260. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $284.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC set a $289.00 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 140.5% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with several firms reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and raising price targets, reinforcing confidence in its growth outlook and AI-related demand.

Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with several firms reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and raising price targets, reinforcing confidence in its growth outlook and AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is rising around Snowflake’s long-term AI opportunity and its scale in cloud data management, with recent coverage citing strong free cash flow and broad enterprise relevance. GitLab vs. Snowflake: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investor interest is rising around Snowflake’s long-term AI opportunity and its scale in cloud data management, with recent coverage citing strong free cash flow and broad enterprise relevance. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake is attracting more attention from traders and retail investors, which can support momentum when combined with strong fundamentals.

Snowflake is attracting more attention from traders and retail investors, which can support momentum when combined with strong fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles questioning whether SNOW can rebound or reach higher levels are mostly sentiment-driven and do not indicate a new fundamental catalyst.

Recent articles questioning whether SNOW can rebound or reach higher levels are mostly sentiment-driven and do not indicate a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales, including recent transactions by executives, may weigh on sentiment even though the trades were reportedly made under pre-arranged plans for tax withholding purposes.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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