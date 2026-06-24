Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Jonathan Mead Beaulier Sells 9,367 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Mead Beaulier sold 9,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $2,172,956.66. Following the sale, the executive owned 234,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,466,816.18. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,373,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $284.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. Snowflake's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with multiple firms raising price targets and maintaining Buy ratings, reflecting confidence that AI-related demand and customer feedback from Snowflake Summit 2026 support the growth story.

Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with multiple firms raising price targets and maintaining Buy ratings, reflecting confidence that AI-related demand and customer feedback from Snowflake Summit 2026 support the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake’s expanding partner ecosystem is reinforcing its role in enterprise AI and marketing data workflows, with Marketplacer, Denodo, GrowthLoop, and other partners highlighted in recent “One to Watch” and integration announcements.

Snowflake’s expanding partner ecosystem is reinforcing its role in enterprise AI and marketing data workflows, with Marketplacer, Denodo, GrowthLoop, and other partners highlighted in recent “One to Watch” and integration announcements. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles suggest Snowflake’s AI data cloud narrative is still attracting buyers after a strong rebound, with some market commentators arguing the stock may be becoming more attractive on valuation after its recent run-up. Snowflake (SNOW) Stock After 32% Monthly Jump Is The Valuation Starting To Appeal

Recent articles suggest Snowflake’s AI data cloud narrative is still attracting buyers after a strong rebound, with some market commentators arguing the stock may be becoming more attractive on valuation after its recent run-up. Neutral Sentiment: A new market note asks whether Snowflake can reach $300 this year, but concludes the move is possible longer term rather than in the next 12 months, making it more of a sentiment piece than a direct fundamental update. Will Snowflake Reach $300 This Year?

A new market note asks whether Snowflake can reach $300 this year, but concludes the move is possible longer term rather than in the next 12 months, making it more of a sentiment piece than a direct fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, extending a recent pattern of insider selling that may weigh on investor sentiment even though the sale was planned. Insider Selling: Snowflake NYSE: SNOW Director Sells $44,854,000.00 in Stock

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the company's stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,112,000. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $1,808,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 25,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $216.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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