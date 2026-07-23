Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on SCGLY. Zacks Research upgraded Societe Generale Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Societe Generale Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Societe Generale Group from a "market perform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday.

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Societe Generale Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. Societe Generale Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.29 billion. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Societe Generale Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Societe Generale Group Company Profile

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France's largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group's core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

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