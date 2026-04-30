Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 22.01%.

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Societe Generale Group Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 303,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82. Societe Generale Group has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCGLY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Societe Generale Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Societe Generale Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCGLY

About Societe Generale Group

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France's largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group's core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

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