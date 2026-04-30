Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and traded as high as $16.67. Societe Generale Group shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 226,793 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCGLY shares. Zacks Research lowered Societe Generale Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Societe Generale Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Societe Generale Group

Societe Generale Group Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 22.01%.The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Societe Generale Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Societe Generale Group Company Profile

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France's largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group's core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

Further Reading

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