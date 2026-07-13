Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 59,472 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the June 15th total of 167,991 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Societe Generale Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $16.96 on Monday. Societe Generale Group has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business's fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Societe Generale Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Societe Generale Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Societe Generale Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Societe Generale Group from a "market perform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Societe Generale Group

Societe Generale Group Company Profile

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France's largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group's core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

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