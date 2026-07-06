SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 2% - What's Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $18.61. 80,535,147 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 68,158,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

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Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $190,051.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,570,132.70. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,914,682.42. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $2,370,056. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $321,515,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock worth $642,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock worth $348,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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